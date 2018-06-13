2018 Le Tour de France events to kick off in China

2018 Le Tour de France hosted a press conference in Beijing to release details of the upcoming event. Photo: Courtesy of 2018 Le Tour de France

The 2018 Le Tour de France held a press conference in Beijing on June 4, during which the details of the upcoming events in China were revealed to the public. The event is composed of two sections - the professional round match in Shanghai and challenge match in places including Beijing and Hainan Province.When the 115-year-old Le Tour de France event first took place in China in 2017, it immediately captured massive fans of cycling with some 5,000 people participating in the event and 50,000 spectators. This year, the organizers promised to bring more innovative and thorough experiences to the public.Not only will the location of the event be expanded to other major cities and provinces outside of Shanghai, the participating cyclists can fully devote themselves to the competition while also enjoying the surrounding landscapes along the journey. The event in Beijing will take place in Huairou district on September 23. In collaboration with Activation Group, a leading integrated marketing agency that is hosting the 2018 Le Tour de France events in China, the host of the Beijing section Guoan Sport picked the international convention center on Yanqi Lake in Huairou district as the main arena for the game.At the press conference, the president of CITIC Guoan Group Li Jianyi talked about why Guoan Sport decided to be the host of 2018 Le Tour de France events in Beijing. "In the sports sector, everyone knows that Guoan has been in the soccer field for over 20 years, during which we have collected a good deal of experiences," Li said. "Organizing a large sporting event [like the 2018 Le Tour de France] is very challenging. It is very difficult to get the official approval to hold an event with over 5,000 participants in Beijing due to security concerns. To make it happen, we invited experts from the Le Tour de France to pick the right place for the game to be held and coordinated with local government in every detail in advance."Activation Group's Sport Manager Zhou Qi also attended the press conference and spoke about how to market sports. "We have been using integrated marketing for many years in China. As a brand developer, we had sophisticated resources in the fashion and entertainment industries before we entered sports. Now, fashion, entertainment and sports are our three "troika" that are nicely-combined," Zhou said.The actor from Taiwan island Ethan Juan will also participate in the Beijing section of the events. Liu Jinyao, the general manager of Activation Group, concluded that the 2018 Le Tour de France offers a very valuable opportunity for cycling lovers, and he hopes that more and more people will be able to join in this international tournament and share their support for cycling as a greener lifestyle.