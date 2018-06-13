Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast appoints new director of operations

Simon Ji, the new director of operations at the Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Marriot Hotel

Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast is pleased to announce Simon Ji as their new director of operations.With almost 10 years of accumulated, rich experience in the hospitality industry, Simon Ji has served in many international hotel management groups and was promoted to director of food and beverage of Renaissance Beijing Capital Hotel. As a professional and seasoned senior hotel manager, Simon Ji has proven skills in team leadership and company organization. In addition, his keen insight provides a foundation for impeccable operation management.Joining Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast, with his wealth of experience and unique perspective, Simon Ji will surely infuse new vitality into the hotel, bringing the hotel the highest quality of service and propel the hotel and its team up the ladder of success.