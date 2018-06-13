China World Summit Wing, Beijing holds Global Wellness Day yoga event

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga on the fitness center of China World Summit Wing. Photo: Courtesy of China World Summit Wing

On June 9, China World Summit Wing, Beijing and SpaceCycle jointly organized a yoga master class for Global Wellness Day.Practicing yoga regularly can relax the body's muscles and supplement blood oxygen so that a person's energy is in full bloom, releasing fatigue and shaping the body while strengthening the immune system.First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day was established in Turkey as the "first day dedicated to living well," and has now been accepted worldwide.The purpose of Global Wellness Day is to ask yourself how you can live a healthier and better life, to direct the thoughts of both individuals and society toward "living well" and to raise awareness.Under the early morning sun and the leadership of SpaceCycle's professional yoga instructor Olivia, eight yoga enthusiasts experienced an invaluable high-altitude yoga practice on the 78-story-high fitness center of China World Summit Wing, Beijing, where guests enjoyed the balance of body and mind - a sense of oneness.After the luxurious yoga session, guests enjoyed a hearty and healthy breakfast at Grill 79. Perched high above Beijing on the 79th floor, this Beijing landmark with unparalleled city views is complemented by Chef Fiechtner's exceptional skills in flavors that are simple, wild and fresh.With the world-class service and luxurious atmosphere one can expect from Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Grill 79 is the go-to choice for great dining this season.