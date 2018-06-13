Sheep cross 2,856-meter-high snow mountain in Italy

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/6/13 18:35:52

Sheep cross the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy, June 9, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)


 

Sheep cross the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy, June 9, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)


 

Sheep cross the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy, June 9, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)


 

Sheep cross the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy, June 9, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus