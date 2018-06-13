Indonesia's traffic reaches peak as people to celebrate upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival

People queue up for the train to home at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 12, 2018. Indonesia's traffic reached its peak each year during the travel period as millions of people travel to their hometowns by plane, ship, car or motorbike to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

