Crime on decline in Shanghai: report

Related statistics on security in Shanghai in 2018 have been released, showing that living in Shanghai is quite safe, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



According to the statistics, the number of 110 calls dropped by around 20 percent on a yearly basis; the number of illegal and criminal cases reported in the city declined by around 28 percent. Notably, the number of criminal cases successfully solved by local police witnesses an approximate 16 percent increase.



In terms of robbery and fraud cases, the number of cases dealt by local police dropped by about 43 percent compared with 2017. Among all the cases, the number of burglary cases dealt by local police dropped by around 47 percent. As for telecommunications fraud cases, the number of solved cases and arrested criminal suspects rose by around 174 percent and 163 percent respectively. The drop in Shanghai's crime rate and the rising detection rate tend to raise people's security and satisfaction levels.





