2018 AI World Innovations launches

The launching ceremony of the 2018 Artificial Intelligence World Innovations was held at ShanghaiMart on Wednesday, eastday.com reported.



This competition will last from June to July and focus on human-computer interaction services, artificial intelligence medical treatments, unmanned driving and intelligent robots.



Contestants will compete in a final battle in August, and an award ceremony as well as a road show will be launched in September.



The event aims to gather and recruit talents and teams in these innovative fields around the world, providing helpful AI resources for Shanghai.



Notably, some intelligent technologies in Shanghai, such as intelligent driving and intelligent robot, have reached advanced levels in China.





