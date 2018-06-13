Phony German soccer star spotted in Shanghai ahead of World Cup

A man posing as German soccer star Mesut Özil was called out on social media after he made a public appearance in Shanghai just days before the World Cup kicked off in Russia today.



Photos on Sina Weibo Tuesday show the sunglass-wearing imposter fully kitted out in Germany's latest World Cup gear and surrounded by four black-suited bodyguards while strolling on Shanghai's Bund.



One of his entourage held a sign in Chinese that read "German national team player Özil's autograph meet-up" and included an arrow that pointed to the footballer phony.



Many people asked for an autograph believing he was the famed midfielder, the original Weibo post read.



Fans on social media, however, failed to see how people could be duped.



"This fake Özil looks so different from the real one … Why would anyone believe him?" posted "Yi ally."



"What stupid cosplay," wrote "Azu uncle."



Global Times

