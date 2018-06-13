Man praised for corridor clean-up

A Beijing man became so annoyed about his neighbors cluttering up their apartment building's corridor that he took some initiative - and threw everything out.



Hong Sheng posted notices to his neighbors on the 14th floor explaining where their stuff previously stored in the common hallway had gone.



"I have paid to whitewash the corridor wall and removed all the junk from our shared corridor," Hong wrote, photos posted to Weibo account "Beijingrendebeijingshier" show.



Hong wrote that he took action because he expected his neighbors to follow the building's sanitation rules. He even offered to help them clean up in the future.



"If you really can't dump your own garbage, feel free to call me," Hong wrote, including his phone number.



Many applauded Hong's initiative. "It's kind of him to offer help, but it's totally sarcastic. What did his neighbors think?" wrote Weibo user "Danbenptcg."



Others said Hong shouldn't have had to step in. "Property management is also to blame," commented "Bairenxiongshi."





