Dollar picks up ahead of Fed as stocks retreat

The dollar extended gains against its peers in Asian trade Wednesday as investors await a key Federal Reserve decision later in the day, but most equity markets dipped.
As the euphoria over the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un
recedes, investors are focusing on macroeconomic issues with concerns over global trade causing some discomfort.
"With a rate hike widely expected, investors are focused on the Fed's statement wording, economic projections and press conference for clarification on the future pace of interest rate hikes," said Jo Horton, a senior economist at St. George Bank in Sydney.
Speculation about further increases was fuelled by data Tuesday showing US inflation at a six-year high in May.
And Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader said: "With oil up, wage pressures apparently building, and the US economy bouncing back strongly in the second quarter, the (Fed) is likely to be fairly forthright in their ascertainment that rates will need to continue to be increased ¬ however gradually."
The dollar continues to enjoy support against most other currencies ahead of the Fed decision, with the pound hamstrung by British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit
struggles after she made some big compromises to push through key legislation.
The euro is also slightly weaker ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is seen discussing winding in its crisis-era bond-buying stimulus.