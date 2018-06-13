Effigies hang over Central China construction site in back pay protest

Construction workers in Central China caught attention online Monday when they hung effigies in work gear and hardhats outside their work site as part of a protest over wages.



The group of 20 workers is claiming unpaid wages from their employer China MCC20 Group Corp, media reported.



Video shows two fully-clothed effigies hanging from nooses above the entrance to a construction site for a new warehouse complex in Sanmenxia, Henan Province.



Above them hangs a white banner that reads "give me back my hard-earned money."



Local police arrived at the site to remove the effigies.



Officers criticized all parties involved for the display, saying the demonstration had a negative influence on society, media reported.



However, the protest proved effective, and the workers have since reached an agreement.



Authorities did not say how long the workers had been unpaid or how much they were owed.



Chongqing Morning Post

