Foxconn US headquarters

Foxconn Technology Group opted to have its regional headquarters in Milwaukee, the biggest city in the midwestern US state of Wisconsin, local media reported on Tuesday.



A Foxconn executive confirmed many of the 13,000 Wisconsin jobs the company has said it will create will be outside Racine County, where the company will build its $10 billion electronics factory.



Under an initial plan, Foxconn will hire about 13,000 local workers and build an industrial park.





