Lopetegui fired by Spain 2 days before World Cup debut

Spain sacked coach Julen Lopetegui just two days before the team's opening game against Portugal at the World Cup, Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales confirmed Wednesday.



In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid named Lopetegui as their next manager to start work after the tournament in Russia, sparking outrage among the federation and Spanish fans at the timing of the announcement.



At a severely delayed press conference at Spain's World Cup base in Krasnodar, Rubiales appeared to say he felt Lopetegui's decision to join Madrid so close to the start of the tournament "obliged" him to take drastic action.



Lopetegui had signed a contract extension until 2020 just last month and Rubiales is reportedly angry at only being informed of his decision to join Real minutes before Real made the announcement public.



Spain later named federation sporting director Fernando Hierro as its World Cup coach. Former Real captain Hierro's only real coaching experience came when he was in charge of second-division Spanish outfit Oviedo for one season.



