Dodgers overpower Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy throws to first base for a double play during the game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo: IC

Max Muncy homered in a fourth consecutive game, and Yasiel Puig drove in three runs on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 12-5 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers.The Dodgers (34-32) have won 18 of their past 24 games. By winning the opener of a two-game inter-league matchup, they have assured themselves of going unbeaten in their past eight series.The Rangers (27-42) fell to a season-high 15 games under 0.500 while losing their fifth consecutive game. They have dropped eight of their past 11.Puig and Joc Pederson added home runs for the Dodgers, who have hit at least three long balls in eight of their 10 games in June. They have 29 home runs this month alone, easily the most in baseball.Los Angeles left-hander Caleb Ferguson gave up two runs on five hits over four innings in his second career start. He made his big league debut on June 6 at Pittsburgh, lasting just 1 2/3 innings while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks.Edward Paredes (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the victory. Daniel Corcino went the final three innings, allowing two runs (one earned), and was credited with his first major league save.Muncy now has a hit in eight consecutive games, and he is 18-for-54 with eight home runs in his last 17 games at Dodger Stadium. He started at second base for the first time this season.Muncy's home run was his 13th of the season, while Puig and Pederson each hit their eighth. Seven of Pederson's eight home runs have come since June 2.Pederson had three hits, the homer and two doubles. Seven Dodgers starters had at least two hits.The Dodgers have won nine of their past 12 home games, but in an indication of how poorly they played early in the season, they are just 17-18 overall at Dodger Stadium. The Rangers are now 7-14 in their past 21 road games.Texas' Adrian Beltre was 2-for-3 in his return to Dodger Stadium. He now has 3,089 hits in his career, tying Ichiro Suzuki for the most hits by a non-US native. Beltre played his first seven major league seasons with the Dodgers.Rangers starter Bartolo Colon (3-4) gave up eight runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. However, with a strikeout of Muncy in the first inning, he reached the 2,500 plateau for his career, becoming the 34th pitcher to reach that mark.