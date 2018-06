Leapmotor, a start-up based in East China's Zhejiang Province, announced on Wednesday at CES Asia that the first domestically made artificial intelligence (AI) chip has entered the stage of integration verification.



In the second quarter of 2019, it's expected to be tested on vehicles, the company told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Zhao Gang, vice president of Leapmotor, announced on the same day that consumers can now sign up to purchase its first vehicle for mass production, the S01.