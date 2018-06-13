Didi resumes carpooling

China's biggest ride-sharing company, Didi Chuxing, will resume its carpooling feature for certain time periods from Friday following a security appraisal, the company said on Wednesday.



The company overhauled its carpooling service by setting a timeframe of between 6 am and 10 pm, instead of 24x7, after the killing of a female passenger sparked concerns about safety in May.



The company said on Wednesday it will resume the carpooling service from 10 pm to 12 am and from 5 am to 6 am. But it will only allow male drivers to pick up male passengers and female drivers to pick up female passengers during these time periods.



