In pics: train-transformed supermarket in China's Xi'an

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/14 0:08:01

Residents walk past a decommissioned train car served as a small supermarket at a residential community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A resident visits a decommissioned train car served as a small supermarket at a residential community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A resident buys goods in a decommissioned train car served as a small supermarket at a residential community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A shopkeeper stands on a decommissioned train car served as a small supermarket at a residential community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus