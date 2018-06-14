Freight train from Belgium arrives in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

A freight train loaded with imported vehicles arrives at the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Imported vehicles loaded by a freight train are carried out of the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A freight train loaded with imported vehicles arrives at the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Imported vehicles loaded by a freight train arrive at the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A freight train loaded with imported vehicles arrives at the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A freight train loaded with imported vehicles arrives at the container terminal in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2018. Departed from Ghent, Belgium, the train took 16 days to transport a total of 160 Volvo vehicles, covering a distance of more than 10,000 kms. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)