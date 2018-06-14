Wheat harvested in China's Hebei

A farmer loads the harvested wheat in the fields at Feng'erzhuang Village of Jinghe Town in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2018 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in the fields at Feng'erzhuang Village of Jinghe Town in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2018 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in the fields at Feng'erzhuang Village of Jinghe Town in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)