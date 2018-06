Xiang Junbo, former chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, pled guilty to taking bribes on Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The case was heard at Changzhou Intermediate People's Court, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday.



Xiang had been charged with accepting bribes totaling 19.42 million yuan ($3.04 million) from 2005 to 2017, according to the report.



At the court, Xiang pled guilty and showed repentance, the report said.