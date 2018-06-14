FDI increases by 7.6%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland rose 7.6 percent year-on-year to 58.81 billion yuan ($9.06 billion) in May, official data showed Thursday.



The growth reversed a 1.1 percent decline registered in April, according to the Ministry of Commerce.



The number of new overseas-funded companies set up in May surged 106.5 percent last month to 5,024.



In the first five months, the total FDI inflow edged up 1.3 percent to 345.59 billion yuan.



New overseas-funded companies set up in the period surged 97.6 percent to 24,026, the ministry said.



