Saudi-led coalition keeps up Hodeidah assault before UN meeting

Arab warplanes and warships pounded Houthi positions in Yemen's Hodeidah for a second day on Thursday, as a Saudi-led alliance tried to seize the country's main port in the largest battle of a war that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.



The coalition also struck the main road linking Hodeidah to the northern capital, Sanaa, to block any reinforcements of the Iran-aligned Houthis, who hold both cities, residents and anti-Houthi Yemeni military officials said.



"People are scared. The warships are terrifying and warplanes are flying overhead all the time," university student Amina, 22, who lives near the port, told Reuters by telephone.



"People are fleeing the city to the countryside, but for those with no relatives there or money, there is no escape."



Capturing Hodeidah, the Houthis' only port, would give the coalition the upper hand in the three-year war. But it also would risk choking a lifeline for Yemenis, most of whom live in Houthi territory.



The Red Sea port is the main route for essential goods into Yemen, where 22 million people need of humanitarian aid and 8.4 million face starvation, according to the United Nations, which says the figure could reach 10 million by year end.



Despite the fighting, the United Nations is still supplying aid. "We are there and delivering, we are not leaving Hodeidah," said Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.



The Arab states say they will try to keep the port running.



Led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the coalition intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to restore its internationally recognized government in exile and thwart what they see as an attempt by Iran to expand its influence.



Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are locked in proxy wars in several countries, including Syria and Iraq. The Houthis, from a Shi'ite minority, deny being Iran's pawns and say they took power in a popular revolt and are defending Yemen from invasion.





