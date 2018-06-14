SCO states to boost film cooperation

A forum to promote film cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries was held in Qingdao, a coast city of the East China's Shandong Province, on Thursday.
The forum, a cultural exchange activity following the latest SCO summit
in Qingdao, was themed "respecting diverse civilizations and promoting film cooperation."
China stands ready to co-produce movies, increase cooperation on training film talent, and develop mechanisms for film exchanges with other SCO states, said the Chinese delegation at the forum.
The film cooperation forum, initiated by China, has won wide support from other SCO states, which described the event as a good platform to deepen film cooperation.
Beijing Film Academy will offer one-year training programs to young people from SCO countries to study film production in China, and China Film CO., Ltd. will also invite people in the film industry of other SCO states to China for further study.
Xinhua