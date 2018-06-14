Wuhan builds mosques, ethnic cemeteries, halal food chain to help Xinjiang people resettle

The capital city of Central China's Hubei Province, Wuhan, has been doing everything to help workers and business people from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region settle down, including building mosques and ethnic cemeteries and setting up a halal food network.



Wuhan focuses on the special daily needs of the Xinjiang people, many of whom are ethnic minorities. The Wuhan government has built a halal food supply network that covers the entire city, and mosques with complete functions, according to an article published Thursday on the WeChat account of the United Front Work Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



It has also built a park-like public cemetery for Xinjiang people, the article said.



The city provides free legal and translation services over the phone or at minority help centers.



Xinjiang children who followed their parents to Wuhan can also enjoy free admission and transfers to schools and enjoy the same compulsory education as Wuhan children.



Wuhan has been a good example on minority integration, showcasing its efforts to help workers and business people from Xinjiang settle down.



The local government and Party have reportedly hired 21 Xinjiang university graduates.



Wuhan has been implementing a plan to welcome Xinjiang people who wish to work there, Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies expert and professor at Beijing's Minzu University of China, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"China's urbanization process is accelerating. Communication and integration between ethnic groups are bound to happen," Xiong said.



"This is good for the integration of minorities in the Chinese nation," said Xiong, adding that all Chinese people deserve to enjoy the fruits of the country's development.



Wuhan has become a city where minorities harmoniously live together. About 2,000 Xinjiang people work or run businesses in Wuhan.



The measures will also help make the city more culturally diverse, which will contribute to the country's long-term development, Xiong said.



But Wuhan's actions have also triggered controversy, with an expert questioning whether building more ethnic facilities would help integration.



The habits and customs of minorities should be respected, but not expanded and generalized, said the ethnic studies expert, who asked not to be named. Minorities should slowly integrate into cities, not the city giving them extra care, the expert said.



Minorities must also understand the importance of patriotism and obey the law. This is the most fundamental problem living in cities like Wuhan, the expert warned.