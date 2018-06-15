In pics: Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot in SW China's Guizhou

People visit the Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot converted from a wasteland in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot converted from a wasteland in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A couple pose for wedding photos at the Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot converted from a wasteland in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A couple pose for wedding photos at the Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot converted from a wasteland in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the Malutang ecology-restored scenic spot converted from a wasteland in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)