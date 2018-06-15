Daixi Town of China's Zhejiang home to many famous cosmetic companies

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the production line of a cosmetic company at the Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in mountainous area of northern Zhejiang, Daixi Town has attracted many famous cosmetic companies to settle down since 2015. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A researcher works at a laboratory of a cosmetic company at the Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2018. Located in mountainous area of northern Zhejiang, Daixi Town has attracted many famous cosmetic companies to settle down since 2015. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People watch exhibits at a cosmetic company at the Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2018. Located in mountainous area of northern Zhejiang, Daixi Town has attracted many famous cosmetic companies to settle down since 2015. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

