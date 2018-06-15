Senior Chinese, Russian officials agree to increase people-to-people exchanges

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan met Russian deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova and Olga Golodets respectively in Moscow Wednesday, agreeing to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



As a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sun is visiting Russia to attend the opening ceremony of the 21st FIFA World Cup in Moscow.



China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensuses reached by the Chinese and Russian presidents during their meetings in Beijing and at the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Qingdao, Sun told Golikova.



China is ready to improve cooperation in cultural and people-to-people exchanges with Russia and give new impetus to the development of bilateral ties, Sun said.



She called for preparations for the 19th session of the China-Russia committee on cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and urged a higher level of cooperation in this area with wider coverage using the current "year of cooperation between local governments from the two countries."



Golikova said Russia will strengthen cooperation with China in education, culture, medical care, sports, tourism, mass media, movies and archives.



When meeting Golodets, Sun said she is confident that Russia will hold a brilliant FIFA World Cup following the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and she wishes the Russian national team a good result.



Sun said China, which is preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, is willing to use Russia's experience of holding world-level sports events.



Golodets said Russia is satisfied with the current level of cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China and Russia will strengthen bilateral partnership in sports and tourism among others.

