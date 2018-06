A lady standing on stilts is seen at Taste of Dublin at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin, Ireland, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua)

Two women try Chinese food at Taste of Dublin at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin, Ireland, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua)

A man shows his food and beer bought from a Chinese food booth at Taste of Dublin at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin, Ireland, June 14, 2018. (Xinhua)