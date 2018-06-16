Syrian militant suspect detained in Moscow: media

Russian security officers have detained a Syrian citizen suspected of participating in armed conflicts in Syria on the side of the militants, Tass News Agency reported Friday.



The suspect was detained in an apartment building in eastern Moscow on Thursday during a joint operation by the General Administration for Combating Extremism, the Center for Countering Extremism and the Criminal Investigation Department, Tass quoted a police source as saying.



According to the source, the detainee, a 47-year-old resident from the Syrian capital of Damascus, took part in hostilities in Syria on the side of the militants, spreading propaganda and assisting illegal armed groups on the Syrian territory.



The detainee could face charges of "organization of an illegal armed group or participation in one" and "public incitement of terrorist acts, public justification of terrorism or terrorist propaganda" under the Russian Criminal Code, the source said.

