French tech startups eye Chinese market

There's a rising number of French tech startups that hope to tap the Chinese market, but the gigantic, opportunity-rich market is still "very difficult" for many of them, the co-founder of La French Tech in Shanghai, a French entrepreneur community, said at CES Asia 2018, a leading consumer technology exhibition.



The event runs from Wednesday to Friday.



The Global Times talked to several French tech startups that brought their new products to the CES show, and all of them expressed their eagerness to grab a share of the Chinese market, although some of them are still at the early stages of planning.



Eric Extier, business director of France-headquartered tech company Penguins Innovate, said that his company will soon launch a robot in China, the first product ever to be launched by his company. The indoor robot, named White Rabbit, is backed by artificial intelligence technologies that have multiple functions like intelligent lighting and omni-directional monitoring.



According to Extier, about a dozen Chinese engineers in different cities have contributed to the technologies behind the robot.



He also said that apart from domestic offline showrooms, Penguin hopes to tap online channels in order to sell the product to a wider audience.



Another French tech startup called 3dRudder has launched a feet-based virtual reality and 3D motion controller that can be used for video games. Executive Vice President Christophe Dissaux said that at first, the company will look for partners like distributors in China. After that it might consider setting up a branch in China, he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Stephane Cadenet, drone program manager at Hardis Group, also said his company hopes to tap opportunities with Chinese logistics companies. The company's new product, a warehouse management drone, could be suited to China's booming e-commerce industry.



But Stephane Monsallier, co-founder of La French Tech in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday that it's quite difficult for French tech startups to take toot in China. "Some of them are engaged in the mobile payment business, but after they came they saw there were no chances at all. Others were just here to test the waters," he said. However, sometimes they can apply what they learn in China back in European markets, he noted.

