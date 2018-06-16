Ronaldo hat-trick as Portugal and Spain draw thrilling match 3-3 in Sochi

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain in their World Cup Group B opening game in Sochi on Friday night.



Ronaldo twice put Portugal ahead and scored a late free kick to level the score after two goals from Diego Costa and a volley from Nacho Fernandez looked as if they were going to give Spain a morale boosting win just two days after Julen Lopetegui was sacked as coach and replaced by Fernando Hierro



Ronaldo opened the scoring after just 4 minutes from the penalty spot, but Costa equalized in the 23rd minute with a right foot shot.



A bad mistake from Spain keeper, David de Ge allowed Ronaldo to again put Portugal ahead in the 44th minute, but Spain dominated the second half as Costa's second goal after a Busquets header 10 minutes after the break and Nacho's 58th minute volley saw Spain turn the score around only for Ronaldo's 87th minute free kick to mean the honors were shared in a very entertaining match.

