Ugandan experts hail Chinese medical team for skills transfer

Ni Wei, a Chinese acupuncturist, carefully inserts needles in a stroke patient at a Chinese donated hospital in the Ugandan capital Kampala while Susan Andama, the care taker, closely watches, with optimism.



On another floor of the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Chinese surgeons together with their Ugandan counterparts are in a room operating on a young boy who has got some complications.



The number of patients at the hospital is overwhelming, but the team of Chinese doctors and their Ugandan counterparts have to persevere. Patients flock to the hospital in hundreds to get treatment which is free of charge.



This group of Chinese medical experts is already the 18th team since the first medical team was in the country in 1983.



Apart from sending medical teams on a rotational basis, China also has assisted in providing medical equipment and drugs, and training local workers.



As the teams carry out their work, they train their Ugandan colleagues in order to have a ripple effect across the east African country.



The different teams have had various specialties ranging from Urology, Ear-Nose and Throat, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Anesthesia, among others.



Emmanuel Batiibwe, Director of China-Uganda Friendship Hospital told Xinhua in a recent interview that China's aid in the health sector continues to be critical in saving lives.



"Without doubt there has been a good significant contribution of the team to the health care system at the level of hospital management and hospital activities," Batiibwe said.



"We had a number of surgeries performed. Myself I was partially trained by a Chinese obstetrics gynecologist. It was a good experience for us," he added.



"Personally, am not experienced in laparoscopy but am learning from the team. They are transferring skills. We learn from them and they also learn from us," Edward Kyomugisha, a Senior Consultant Surgeon at the hospital told Xinhua.



Batiibwe said many junior doctors and also nurses have also learnt from the medical team.



As the teams carry on with their work, there are differences between the Chinese and Ugandan modes of treatment.



Cong Linhai, head of the Chinese medical team told Xinhua that most of the differences in styles of treatment are discussed with their Ugandan colleagues and they come to a common solution.



"The quality of their medicine is very good, the medicines which are received through the right channels from the government of China to the government of Uganda is very excellent," he said.

