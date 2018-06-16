5 suspects arrested for terror plot against upcoming elections in Turkey

Five people were arrested on Friday by Turkish police in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir province for planning terror attacks during the upcoming elections.



Turkish anti-terror forces stopped a car in the province's central Kayapinar district as part of an investigation into the activities of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Anadolu Agency quoted a security source as saying.



The police seized a rocket launcher, two long-barreled Kalashnikov rifles, and several rounds of ammunition during the search of the car, the report said.



The suspects were allegedly plotting a terror attack against officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party near the June 24 elections, it added.



The report did not reveal who the suspects were or if they belong to the PKK, which has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast.



In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced snap presidential and legislative elections on June 24, brought forward from late 2019, in a move expected to consolidate his powers by shifting the country's parliamentary system to a presidential one.

