Hisense launches its new World Cup slogan

Global technology leader Hisense, the official TV sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has launched its смотри Hisense World Cup slogan as it encourages football fans not to miss the world's biggest sporting event.



Signs bearing the word смотри, the Russian word for "watch", were on display during Thursday's curtain-raiser between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.



The slogan will be omnipresent over the next month as the world's top 32 teams battle for football's ultimate prize at 12 stadiums spread among 11 Russian cities.



Hisense is one of the World Cup's five major sponsors and is among seven Chinese companies that are official backers of the event.



The China-based company prides itself on beautiful, intuitive, dynamic and interactive designs, which are hallmarks of its latest line of TVs.



The Hisense H9 Plus Series 4K ULEDTM Smart TV includes a bezel-less design with sleek lines and a 360-degree experience. Other features include ULEDTM, ultra-wide color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR-10 technology. Furthermore, the H9 Plus boasts embedded room-filling Harman/Kardon audio.



Hisense has also released two new Smart TV platforms in 2018: Android TV and Hisense Smart TV.



The latter offers one-touch button access to apps and gives users the option of customizing their interface with the click of a button or a voice command via Amazon Alexa.



The integration will allow users to carry out tasks such as basic TV functions, accessing built-in apps, listening to music and even ordering groceries with a spoken word.



Alexa's wider capabilities include the ability to control lights, air conditioners and other IoT devices. Android users will have access to Google Voice Assistant.



They are not the only innovations that Hisense is bringing to the global TV market.



This year's novelties also include the Hisense H10E Series 4K ULEDTM Smart TV, which utilizes more than 1,000 backlight zones to bring unprecedented picture quality. The H10E Series also boasts ULED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and Android Smart TV platform with Google Assistant.



In the premium large-screen home entertainment segment, Hisense has updated the 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV released to critical acclaim last year to include full voice integration.



Another newly introduced feature that coincides with the смотри Hisense launch is new sound bar technology comprising built-in subwoofer design with LED display and multi-connecting options.



The company is also rolling out a series of mobile technologies such as the dual-screen A2 PRO, the full-screen Infinity H11 and H11 PRO, the practical F26 and F24 and the industrial ROCK LITE.



In addition, Hisense is offering its Classic TV, a 1980s style panel set that combines the latest picture quality and features with retro design.



Hisense is urging football fans to watch and enjoy the FIFA 2018 World Cup as it once again proves itself to be in the vanguard of a technological revolution.

