Chinese State Councilor meets Turkish FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday in Beijing.
Wang said the two sides should continue to take into consideration each other's core interests and major concerns, and consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust.
China stands ready to synergize its development strategies with that of Turkey under the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative and supports Chinese companies to expand pragmatic cooperation with Turkey, said Wang, adding that China expects Turkey to provide Chinese companies a good business environment.
China will work with Turkey to promote the establishment of cultural centers in each other to advance mutual understanding, he said.
Cavusoglu said Turkey values relations with China from a strategic height and will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and continue to deepen anti-terrorism security and intelligence cooperation with China.