Soccer fan pays back friend’s 300,000 yuan debt

A soccer fan helped his friend pay back debt worth 300,000 yuan ($46,600) to travel to Russia and watch the 2018 World Cup.



Yang, from Shehong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, served as guarantor when his friend Xia borrowed 1 million yuan from two people surnamed Li and Wan in 2014, news site thepaper.cn reported on Friday.



However, Xia refused to repay the money when the loan was due, and even hid when police and courts urged him.



According to China's guaranty law, the guarantor shall bear the liability according to the agreement, when the debtor fails to perform his obligation.



When the Shehong court was informed that Yang was planning to go Russia to watch the World Cup, it barred Yang from traveling abroad and revoked his passport.



Yang contacted the judge, reached agreement with two borrowers, and paid 300,000 yuan first.



China imposes restrictions on people who default on their court order, keeping them from traveling by plane and train, traveling abroad, or getting promoted, the Xinhua News Agency reported in 2017.

