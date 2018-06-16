China announces anti-dumping measures on imported hydroiodic acid, ethanolamine

The Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) on Saturday announced that it will impose provisional anti-dumping measures on imported hydroiodic acid from the United States and Japan.
A preliminary ruling by the MOC said that companies had dumped hydroiodic acid originated in the US and Japan on the Chinese market, and such imports had caused substantial damage to China's domestic industry.
Starting June 23, importers of the product are required to pay security deposits to the Chinese Customs calculated accordingly, based on a rate ranging from 41.1 percent to 118.8 percent, according to the ministry.
The MOC in the same day also decided to impose provisional anti-dumping measures on imported ethanolamine originated from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand.
A preliminary ruling by the MOC said companies had dumped ethanolamine originated from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand on the Chinese market, and such imports had caused substantial damage to the domestic industry of China.
Starting June 23, importers of the ethanolamine are required to pay security deposits to the Chinese Customs calculated accordingly, based on a rate ranging from 11.7 percent to 97.3 percent.