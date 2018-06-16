Trump says "possible" to meet with Putin in summer

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that it was "possible" he could meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this summer.



Trump made the remark to reporters in the driveway of the White House during an unexpected conversation with the press for nearly 20 minutes.



Asked if he would meet Putin this summer, he said, "It's possible."



The remark was made within days of his saying that Russia should be invited back into the Group of Seven (G7).



The G7 comprises leading industrial nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and Britain. Russia joined the bloc in 1998 but was expelled in 2014 after Russia's incorporation of Crimea.



The French president's office later said Trump's call has been unanimously opposed by the European members of the G7.



Trump also told reporters Friday that he would call the leaders of France and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday.



Ties between Washington and Moscow deteriorated in the past year over alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

