"Colorful Guizhou, Charming Culture" exhibition kicks off in Nepal

The exhibition "China Week: Colorful Guizhou, Charming Culture" kicked off in Kathmandu on Friday.
The event organized by the China Cultural Center in Nepal was inaugurated by Nepali Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun.
Addressing the opening event, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said the event provided an opportunity for the Nepali people to know more about the Chinese art and culture.
Stating that southwest China's Guizhou province is enriched with diversity and vivid culture, Yu Hong said that China has been organizing events on cultural exchanges regularly.
On the occasion, Secretary at the Ministry of Culture
, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal Krishna Prasad Devkota said that cultural events are important to boost cooperation between the two neighbors.
"Such events are important to enhance people-to-people relations and to take the bilateral relations between the two neighbors to a new height," Secretary Devkota said.
According to the China Cultural Center in Nepal, the cultural event, including art display, ethnic songs and dances of China will boost harmony and communication between the peoples of the two countries.
During the opening ceremony, Chinese artists treated the audience with a number of ethnic and modern performances.
Karna Lama, a Nepali tourism entrepreneur, shared with Xinhua "It's a great pleasure to know about art and culture of Guizhou province. Such programs should be held often."
The exhibition featured display of ethnic handcrafts, silver jewelleries, traditional dresses and various art works from Guizhou Province.