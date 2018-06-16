11 killed in floods, rains in NE India

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue residents at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, June 15, 2018. At least 11 people have been killed and thousands displaced in heavy rains and floods in northeastern India in the past four days, officials said Friday. These deaths were reported mainly from the states of Assam, Tripura and Manipur. (Xinhua/Stringer)

