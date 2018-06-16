Toy festival held in Hong Kong

Children play with toys during the 4th Hong Kong Toy Festival in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2018. The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

Children play with toys during the 4th Hong Kong Toy Festival in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2018. The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

Visitors view a booth during the 4th Hong Kong Toy Festival in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2018. The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

People visit the 4th Hong Kong Toy Festival in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2018. The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

Visitors view a booth during the 4th Hong Kong Toy Festival in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2018. The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Peng)