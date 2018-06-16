World Elder Abuse Awareness Day marked on June 15

An elderly woman waits for customers as she sell grains on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

An elderly woman rests on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

An elderly man walks on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

An elderly man rests on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

An elderly woman receives offerings given by a visitor on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

An elderly woman walks on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 15, 2018. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on June 15, to raise the awareness of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elders.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)