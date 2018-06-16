Trump says DPRK returning remains of U.S. soldiers missing in Korean War

Speaking with Fox News at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has started to return the remains of the U.S. soldiers missing in the Korean War (1950-53).
"They (the DPRK) are already starting to produce the remains" of these soldiers, Trump said during an unexpected interview with the news program "Fox & Friends" on the north lawn of the White House.
Trump met with top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, a historic event followed by a joint statement.
The two sides committed to making joint efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula
, and recover the remains of the prisoners of war and those missing in action in the Korean War.
The two sides also agreed to the immediate repatriation of those already identified.
Since the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, the DPRK and the United States had been locked in confrontational rhetoric and behavior.