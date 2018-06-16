Pakistani Taliban chief killed in E. Afghanistan

Leader of Pakistani Taliban Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike on militants' hideout in the eastern Kunar province, Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman General Mohammad Radmanish said Friday.



"Acting upon intelligence report, a drone strike was conducted against the enemies close to Marawara district of Kunar province along the border at 2:30 a.m. local time Thursday, killing Mullah Fazlullah the leader of Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan," Radmanish told Xinhua via telephone.



However, he did not say if there were any more casualties of the militants, saying Fazlullah was killed and his vehicle was utterly destroyed in the strike.



As one of the most wanted men in Pakistan, Fazlullah, according to Pakistani officials, used to hide in Afghanistan over the past few years. However, Afghan officials often rejected his presence on the Afghan territory.



The spokesman did not provide more details, saying "I confirm that Mullah Fazlullah was killed early Thursday."



The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment on the report.

