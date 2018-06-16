Main construction work of longest bridge along China-Laos railway completed

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/16 15:50:40

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows piers of the Nam Khone super major bridge in Vientiane, Laos. China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group (CREC-2) has completed the main construction work of the longest bridge along the China-Laos railway which is also the longest-ever bridge in Laos. (Xinhua/Qin Xiaoming)


 

Posted in: WORLD
