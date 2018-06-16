White Deer Plain wins Best TV series at Shanghai International Film Festival

The film, White Deer Plain, won three awards on Friday at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival（SIFF).



The film took home awards for Best Chinese-language series, Best Director and the Best Cinematography.



TV series also made it to the finals of the Magnolia Award. These were The First Half of My Life, which tells the story of the growth of a woman from a housewife to work at an office, and Wonderful Life, another show on modern-day city life. White Deer Plain and The Love of Courtyard were about everyday life and changes in Chinese society. The Advisors Alliance and Nothing Gold Can Stay, two historic shows, were also nominated.



He Bing, who played the lead in The Love of Courtyard, was chosen Best Actor, and Ma Yili, from The First Half of My Life, as Best Actress.



Global Times





