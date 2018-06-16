Chinese graduates prefer to work in new first-tier cities

Chinese graduates continue to shift their preference to emerging first-tier cities from traditional metropolises.



A new report shows more Chinese college graduates are choosing to work in emerging first-tier cities rather than in the established metropolises.



Data from MyCOS Research, a Chinese data survey and analytics consulting institute, shows the proportion of college graduates working in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen dropped from 28.2% in 2013 to 22.3% in 2017.



The proportion of graduates working in emerging first-tier cities has risen from 28.2% in 2015 to 35.6% in 2017, with graduates working in Hangzhou the highest at 55.3% over past three years.



A report published by zhaopin.com, a major Chinese job search platform, shows that since 2014, the proportion of graduates who expect to work in Beijing, Shanghai Guangzhou and Shenzhen has been declining.



Because of aggressive talent recruitment policies and the rapid rise of local industries, college students no longer blindly believe in the “halo effect” of first-tier cities.



In contrast, in the eyes of 2018 graduates, the emerging first-tier cities rank at the top in expected employment, such as Chengdu, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Wuhan, accounting for 40.18%.



Ding Changfa, associate professor at Xiamen University’s School of Economics, said that talent recruiting policies at emerging first-tier cities and improvement of local industries complement each other.



Potential talent are attracted by competition to accelerate urban development, he added.



Many emerging first-tier cities such as Wuhan and Xi 'an are pushing the “alumni economy,” by driving more investment and providing a better network and resource base for prospective talent.



Global Times



