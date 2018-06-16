Activities held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

American tourist Morgan Perkins (2nd L) and his son Quinn (1st L) learn to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during an activity to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at the Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Children play with dragon boats made of boxes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at Zihao kindergarten in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Children play with dragon boats made of boxes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianzhong)

Children learn to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during an activity to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at Ruizhi kindergarten in Liping, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Daifu)

Children learn to make sachets during an activity to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at Beibao primary school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Artist Wang Shucai performs a kind of Beijing opera during an activity to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at the Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Artist Li Xiang performs a kind of Chinese opera during an activity to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at the Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Children learn the tea art during an activity to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at Beibao primary school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)