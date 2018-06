Pakistani muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistani muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)Pakistani muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)