Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station launched in Vancouver, Canada

A staff member refuels a hydrogen vehicle at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

