Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station launched in Vancouver, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/16 18:49:31

A staff member refuels a hydrogen vehicle at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

People refuel a hydrogen vehicle at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

A staff member displays a hydrogen refuelling gun at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

Different models of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are displayed at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

A staff member refuels a hydrogen vehicle at a public hydrogen refuelling station in Vancouver, Canada, June 15, 2018. In what it said was a Canadian first, Vancouver launched the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle refuelling station on Friday, kicking off the rollout to a six-station network being established in the Metro Vancouver and Victoria region. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

